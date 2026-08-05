/ZEE5 secures exclusive media rights for Serie A in India and subcontinent

Taking yet another firm step to elevate the sport of football across the Nation, leading Content and Technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has fortified its premium football offerings by securing the exclusive broadcast and digital rights for the prestigious Italian football leagues – ‘Serie A’ along with the Cup competitions - ‘Coppa Italia’ and ‘Supercoppa Italiana’ for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Maldives for a period of five years, commencing on 22nd August 2026.

The partnership further strengthens the Company’s proposition to be the ultimate destination of football in India and key markets in the subcontinent, by offering Europe’s most prestigious and widely followed leagues to audiences. Home to some of the world’s most celebrated clubs including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, ‘Serie A’ is renowned for its rich heritage, iconic rivalries, global appeal and key players such as Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala and Mateo Retegui amongst others. Starting 22nd August 2026, football aficionados will experience live action on the Company’s digital platform – Zee 5 and across the Unite8 Sports channels, featuring live matches, highlights and engaging football content.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “At ‘Z’, our commitment is to build a robust football ecosystem that brings Indian fans closer to the sport through premium content and a quality viewing experience. The addition of key global properties like ‘Serie A’, ‘Coppa Italia’ and ‘Supercoppa Italiana’ to our portfolio is a firm reflection of the scale and passion of football across the country. As one of the most respected leagues in football, ‘Serie A’ brings together iconic clubs and talent that have captivated generations of fans. We are thrilled to present all the action and intensity of the league on Zee 5 and Unite8 channels, offering consumers a truly differentiated destination for global football. Together with FIFA and Bundesliga, it further strengthens our ability to offer consumers compelling football content, while creating new opportunities to deepen the engagement beyond the live match.”

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The addition of ‘Serie A’, ‘Coppa Italia’ and ‘Supercoppa Italiana’ to the Company’s growing portfolio of marquee football properties marks a significant step in its efforts to enhance the appeal of the sport across demographics. Combining its unmatched linear reach and compelling digital capabilities, ‘Z’ remains well-positioned to expand the popularity and engagement of the competitions organised by Lega Serie A across the country and create new opportunities for fans to connect with the leagues.