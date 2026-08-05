/The mindful screen: How digital boundaries can save your sanity

Modern technology and social media provide immense convenience and productivity, but constant connectivity can keep the brain on high alert, causing mental fatigue, impaired focus, and burnout. Experts Dr Deeksha Dwivedi and Dr Swati Mittal emphasize that technology itself is not the problem; rather, the key lies in how we use it.

The Double-Edged Sword of Constant Connectivity

Technology and social media guide nearly every aspect of daily life, from communication and learning to work and shopping. While smart devices enhance convenience and streamline daily routines, they make disconnecting exceedingly difficult, transforming everyday moments into ongoing stress driven by endless notifications and expectations of constant availability.

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Shifting the Perspective: Technology as a Tool for Balance

Independent researcher and engineer Dr Deeksha Dwivedi highlights that technology is inherently neutral. When applied mindfully—such as using digital calendars or automated processes—technology actively reduces stress and boosts efficiency rather than causing fatigue.

The Psychological Toll: Indivisible Addiction and Burnout



According to Senior Psychiatrist Dr Swati Mittal, remaining constantly connected places the brain in a prolonged state of alertness. This continuous stress—often referred to as an "indivisible addiction"—gradually degrades attention span, emotional stability, and overall psychological health.

Practical Steps for Individual Digital Wellness



Dr Dwivedi emphasises that managing digital stress relies on disciplined time management and clear boundaries between work and personal life

Manage Notifications: Turn off non-essential alerts during work to preserve focus.

Schedule Offline Time: Set aside dedicated, daily offline hours to rest and recharge.

Practice Work-Life Separation: Avoid checking work-related emails and messages after working hours.

The Role of Organisations in Supporting Mental Health

Digital wellness requires a joint effort between employees and workplaces. Organisations can prevent employee burnout by respecting personal time, establishing policies that limit after-hours communication, and encouraging short, restorative breaks throughout the workday.

Strengthening Resilience Beyond the Screen