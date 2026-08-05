/China hits back at US after fresh tariffs, blacklists six firms, curbs drone exports

China on Wednesday (July 5) announced a series of economic measures against the United States, blacklisting six American companies and tightening export controls on drones bound for the US. The move came in response to Washington's latest trade sanctions linked to forced labour and national security concerns.

The announcement followed fresh US tariffs imposed a day earlier on China and 59 other countries as part of President Donald Trump's broader tariff campaign. Trump launched the measures to renegotiate trade agreements that he said had created trade deficits and were "unfair" to Washington.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry criticised the latest US action, saying it had damaged Beijing's interests.

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The US actions "seriously harm China's legitimate rights and interests", a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"China can only take necessary countermeasures in response, including strengthening export controls on drones, and their key components and technology to the US."

China unveils retaliatory trade measures

China also suspended factory follow-up inspections carried out by Chinese certification bodies, blacklisted US compliance testing firms, and launched national security investigations into imports of office printers and copiers, according to the ministry.

Beijing also imposed sanctions on six US companies, including biotech firm Applied DNA Sciences and geoscience research company Stratum Reservoir. The measures bar organisations and individuals in China from "engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation, or other activities with them".

The commerce ministry said the six companies "have assisted and supported illegal US sanctions related to Xinjiang; the nature of their actions is egregious".

The United Nations has warned of possible crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region targeting the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority. China has repeatedly denied those allegations.

China's top trade official He Lifeng also raised "serious concern" with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a phone call over the latest restrictions, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Last week, Beijing also accused the United States of trying to "suppress" Chinese companies after Washington banned imports of humanoid and quadruped robots made outside the US in a separate move unrelated to the latest tariffs.

Fresh US tariffs keep trade tensions alive

The fresh US tariffs, imposed over forced labour concerns, allow Trump to continue his tariff campaign after the US Supreme Court struck down his reciprocal tariffs introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Following that ruling, the US president replaced them with a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports.

Those temporary tariffs were limited to 150 days and expired last month.

The United States and China remain locked in a trade dispute, although both sides settled after President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping last October.

The latest US tariffs could revive tensions between the world's two largest economies ahead of Xi Jinping's scheduled visit to the United States on September 24 at the invitation of Donald Trump.