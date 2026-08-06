After seven weeks of betrayals, dragonfire, shocking deaths and shifting loyalties, House of the Dragon Season 3 has reached its final chapter. The penultimate episode left Westeros hanging by a thread, with major characters facing impossible choices and the fate of the realm more uncertain than ever. As the finale arrives on JioHotstar, these are the seven biggest questions fans are desperate to see answered.

Will Aemond Survive the Poisoning?



In one of the season's most jaw-dropping moments, Alicent carried out Rhaenyra's order and poisoned her own son. The episode ended with Aemond collapsing at Alys Rivers' feet in Harrenhal. Given Alys' mysterious powers and uncanny ability to defy death, is this truly the end for Aemond, or the beginning of an even darker transformation?

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Still from House of the Dragon Photograph: (X/Jio Hotstar)

Where Does Alicent Go From Here?



After betraying her own blood, Alicent fled Harrenhal with nowhere left to call home. She's now alienated from her family while carrying the weight of an unforgivable decision. Can she find redemption, or has she crossed a line there's no coming back from?

Which Side Will Ulf Choose?



No one has been harder to predict than Ulf. Now, with Ormund dangling the promise of Driftmark before him, the dragonseed faces a decision that could reshape the war. Will he stay loyal to Rhaenyra, or switch sides when it matters most?

Can Corlys Velaryon Be Saved?



The capture of Corlys Velaryon couldn't have come at a worse time. With the legendary Sea Snake imprisoned by Ormund's forces, the Blacks have lost one of their greatest military minds just as war reaches its boiling point. Is a rescue even possible before it's too late?

Still from House of the Dragon Photograph: (X/Jio Hotstar)

What Is Ormund Really Planning?



Ormund has been playing a long game, carefully hiding his true intentions from allies and enemies alike. Even Gwayne remains in the dark. With hints pointing toward a dangerous plan involving the dragonseeds, the finale could finally reveal the move that changes everything.

Still from House of the Dragon Photograph: (X/Jio Hotstar)

Who Will Prevail at the Battle of Tumbleton?



All roads now lead to Tumbleton. Daemon has reunited with the Riverlands army, alongside Roddy the Ruin and Oscar Tully, and is marching straight toward Ormund's forces. The stage is set for the biggest battle of the season, and not everyone is expected to survive.