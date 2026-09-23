/Harvey Weinstein gets 15-year prison sentence over Miriam Haley assault

Former Film Producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded not guilty. The jury found him guilty last year of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against a former “Project Runway” production assistant, Miriam Haley. Weinstein appeared in court in a wheelchair, denied the allegations, but apologised to "anyone I may have hurt by my actions".

Miriam Haley said in the victim impact statement that Weinstein “abused his position and power,” and that the assault had a "devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away".

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Weinstein, was originally convicted of third-degree rape involving former aspiring actor Jessica Mann and first-degree criminal sexual act involving Haley in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, New York's highest court overturned that verdict in 2024 due to a flawed trial process, forcing a retrial. He was convicted again last year on a single charge of a criminal sexual act against Haley, for forcibly performed oral sex on her in his New York City apartment in 2006. Separate juries twice deadlocked on a rape charge involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

The 2020 trial heard testimony from three women- Haley, actress Jessica Mann, and model Kaja Sokola. The jury did not find him guilty of assaulting Sokola, while no verdict was reached on the alleged rape of Jessica Mann.

Weistein, 74, had already spent six years in prison. He will face roughly less than nine years remaining on this specific New York term.