/Delhi 17-year old gang raped, LSR students protest, college seeks more police patrols

The alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in a park near the Kalkaji Mandir, roughly 2.5 kms away from the Lady Shri Ram College, has once again raised questions over women's safety in the National Capital Region. The Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) Students' Union held an emergency meeting, citing that students, especially those living in nearby paying guest accommodations, feel deeply shaken and unsafe. They organised a protest march demanding stringent measures for women's safety in the national capital. They argued that the burden of women's safety can not be "on women alone". Following the incident, the College administration cancelled regular classes and shifted to online mode for September 23.

On September 21 at around 7.30 in the evening, the 17-year-old victim and her friend entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No 7 after visiting the nearby Kalkaji Mandir. They were approached by three suspects who posed as police officers and intimidated them. The suspects forcefully separated the girl from the boy, who was beaten and restrained. They dragged the girl to a dark, secluded area of the park where she was assaulted.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The police tracked down and arrested the three suspects, Asif, Hemant Singh, and Mukesh on the victim's identification. The accused Asif was shot in the leg in a confrontation with the police around 50 metres from the LSR college's back gate. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, including those of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

"After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security, and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us," LSR principal Kanika K Ahuja said. Regular offline classes are scheduled to resume on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The college has formally requested increased Delhi Police patrolling around the campus boundaries and nearby areas.