/US invites Putin to G20; Rubio calls for Russia, Ukraine to halt energy strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday (Sept. 23) that Washington was seeking a halt to attacks by Russia and Ukraine on each other’s energy infrastructure.

“We'll try, and I think we're prepared to play a positive role if we can in making that come about,” Rubio said.

Rubio's remarks came a day after he said U.S. linked oil infrastructure had been targeted in recent weeks during the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, he said the attacks were “probably not” deliberate.

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Rubio said Washington was concerned about being unintentionally caught in the conflict. He also linked recent increases in oil prices to fighting in the Black Sea between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the conflict in Yemen involving the Houthis.

“The one thing we are concerned about, however, is that over the last few months, on a number of occasions, American-linked ships and American oil supplies have been targeted, probably not deliberately, but targeted nonetheless by Ukraine. And so that's something that needs to be addressed,” Rubio said.

Crude prices remained above $100 for weeks, while gasoline and diesel prices also rose in the United States. The increase added to inflation and put further pressure on consumer spending across the domestic economy.

US invites Putin to G20 summit

Rubio also said on Wednesday that the United States had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Miami in December.

“In order to solve problems, you have to meet with the people that you disagree with or the people that you might have some issues with, so we've invited President Putin to the G20. We think it's an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president but with other world leaders. We hope that's an invitation he'll accept,” Rubio said.

The invitation comes after US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Russia to seek an end to the four-and-a-half-year war with Ukraine. Their diplomatic mission focused on restarting peace talks and establishing conditions for a durable framework between the two countries.