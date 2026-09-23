/Actor Arjan Bajwa at WION Summit: 'I'm a jack of all trades, master of none' - from taekwondo black belt to trained pilot

Actor Arjan Bajwa took the stage at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, sharing his perspective on cinema, stardom and the evolving entertainment landscape.

Speaking candidly, he reflected on his journey in the industry and how the definition of success goes beyond fame. Starting his conversation, the actor called himself a "jack of all trades, master of none."

A licensed private pilot, Bajwa has balanced many roles over the years and revealed that acting is the chapter that happened to him by chance.

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''You must be thinking, what am I doing here? So, I think sometimes what happens is there's a saying, a jack of all trades, masters of none. So I decided to be a jack of all trades because I thought - So from acting to aviation to martial arts to travel, I tried to get a little bit of everything in my life.''

Bajwa, who has worked in films like Kabir Singh, Fashion, Rustam, and Guru, is also a trained pilot with a strong passion for aviation. He pursued his private pilot license, but his certification was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

During the chat, Bajwa said that acting happened to him by chance, and despite everything, aviation remains his first love.

‘’I wanted to be a pilot, basically. Acting was never a part of the plan. There was no such thing as acting in my family. I used to do a little bit of theatre in school, but I wanted to be a pilot, so I used to do gliding at Delhi Gliding Club, Safdarjung. But, as they say, sometimes you do something in your college days where you feel like you should do something by looking at your long hair, bodybuilding, and glasses. So, maybe that's what happened. But still, I have not left aviation. That's still my first love.''

Speaking about his passion, which is flying, the actor said,''I've not taken a commercial pilot license yet, as was told in the EAV. I wanted to be a pilot. Whenever I get a chance, I go to different flying clubs, and I fly, and without being boisterous about it, I am self-taught. Nobody has taught me to fly.''

Bajwa, who is constantly travelling, shooting, meeting new people and playing new characters, was asked how travel and acting have come together in his life.

‘’The kind of business that we are in, which is movies, one of the best parts about being in that field is you get to do so many things that you would never think of in your everyday life. Let me give you an example. From dancing on a Chinese/Bollywood song on Keelung Harbor in Taipei, Taiwan, to riding a motorcycle at 4 am with minus 4 degrees, wearing just a T-shirt in Istanbul, or shooting a song wearing leather pants in 48 degrees with 100 per cent humidity on Vizag Beach. So these are the kind of things, in your normal senses, nobody would dare to do. Nobody would think of doing it. But considering that, as I said, it is a big perk of being in the movie business that you get to do so many things, which you will not in normal life. At the same time, you get to travel to different destinations and over there experience different things. So I'm lucky, I'm fortunate to be a part of this business.''