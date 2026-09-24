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IND vs WI 2026: Series schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 16:13 IST
IND vs WI 2026: Series schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

Shai Hope and Shubman Gill Photograph: (AFP/BCCI)

Story highlights

India will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series across eight venues in India from Sep 27 to Oct 17.

The Indian men’s cricket team will host West Indies for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series from Sep 27 to Oct 17, with all eight matches to be played at different venues across India. Shubman Gill will lead India in the ODI series, while Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I team. Shai Hope will be West Indies’ captain in both formats.

The ODI series will begin on Sept 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by matches in Guwahati on Sept 30 and New Chandigarh on Oct 3.

The five-match T20I series will then be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on October 6, 9, 11, 14 and 17, respectively.

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India have picked strong squads for both formats and will look to make the most of their home conditions before travelling to New Zealand for an all-format series.

Venues for India vs West Indies 2026 series

  • Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
  • Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  • Holkar Stadium, Indore
  • Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

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Match timings

  • All three ODIs will begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:00 pm.
  • The five T20Is will start at 7:00 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Full schedule of India vs West Indies 2026 series

DateDayMatchVenueStart Time (IST)
Sep 27Sunday1st ODIThiruvananthapuram01:30 PM
Sep 30Wednesday2nd ODIGuwahati01:30 PM
Oct 3Saturday3rd ODINew Chandigarh01:30 PM
Oct 6Tuesday1st T20ILucknow07:00 PM
Oct 9Friday2nd T20IRanchi07:00 PM
Oct 11Sunday3rd T20IIndore07:00 PM
Oct 14Wednesday4th T20IHyderabad07:00 PM
Oct 17Saturday5th T20IBengaluru07:00 PM

India squads

ODI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir

T20I: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav

West Indies squads

ODI: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales

T20I: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

Live streaming and telecast

The India vs West Indies ODI and T20I series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can also watch all eight matches online through the JioHotstar app and website.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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