/IND vs WI 2026: Series schedule, dates, venues, live streaming and all you need to know

The Indian men’s cricket team will host West Indies for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series from Sep 27 to Oct 17, with all eight matches to be played at different venues across India. Shubman Gill will lead India in the ODI series, while Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I team. Shai Hope will be West Indies’ captain in both formats.

The ODI series will begin on Sept 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by matches in Guwahati on Sept 30 and New Chandigarh on Oct 3.

The five-match T20I series will then be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on October 6, 9, 11, 14 and 17, respectively.

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India have picked strong squads for both formats and will look to make the most of their home conditions before travelling to New Zealand for an all-format series.

Venues for India vs West Indies 2026 series

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Holkar Stadium, Indore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match timings

All three ODIs will begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:00 pm.

The five T20Is will start at 7:00 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Full schedule of India vs West Indies 2026 series

Date Day Match Venue Start Time (IST) Sep 27 Sunday 1st ODI Thiruvananthapuram 01:30 PM Sep 30 Wednesday 2nd ODI Guwahati 01:30 PM Oct 3 Saturday 3rd ODI New Chandigarh 01:30 PM Oct 6 Tuesday 1st T20I Lucknow 07:00 PM Oct 9 Friday 2nd T20I Ranchi 07:00 PM Oct 11 Sunday 3rd T20I Indore 07:00 PM Oct 14 Wednesday 4th T20I Hyderabad 07:00 PM Oct 17 Saturday 5th T20I Bengaluru 07:00 PM

India squads

ODI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir

T20I: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav

West Indies squads

ODI: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales

T20I: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

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