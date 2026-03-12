/ Ahead of Oscars 2026: A look back at unique red carpet appearances of all time

The Oscars 2026 event is just around the corner. From Cher to Billy Porter, let's take a look at a few of these artists who have made the boldest and most unique appearances in the history of the Academy Awards.
The Oscars' red carpet has its own fan base, which everyone loves to watch and admire. As the 2026 Oscars awards show is around the corner, let's revisit some of the most unforgettable and unique looks that made headlines and became a statement over the decades.
One of Canada's top-selling recording artists, Celine Dion, made headlines at the Oscars in 1999 with her iconic, avant-garde decision to wear a backwards white tuxedo. Dion's choice became a visionary moment in fashion history and is considered a statement.
Billy Porter wowed the paps and the invitees at the Oscars 2019 with his bold choice of wearing a black tuxedo gown. The piece was considered a boundary-pushing act designed by Christian Siriano to break the stereotype of rigid gender norms in fashion.
An American singer and actress, Cher is known for her bold fashion choices. Following her 1986 appearance on the Oscars' red carpet, she created history in one of her iconic pieces, designed by Bob Mackie as a form of revenge after she was snubbed for an acting nomination for her role in Mask. She wore a black, beaded, two-piece outfit featuring a cage-cutout bra top, a low-rise maxi skirt, a cashmere shawl, and a dramatic, towering, plumed mohawk headdress.
At the red carpet of the 46th Academy Awards, Edy Williams arrived in a leopard-print bikini with a matching fur coat on the red carpet. Her unique attire became one of the most scandalous and memorable red carpet moments in the history of the Oscars.
At the 2023 Oscars, Lady Gaga, the sensational singer, made her appearance in a most striking, sheer black gown. The dress featured a corset-style bra, long sleeves, and a drop-waist skirt, along with a crystal-embellished belt.
Björk Guðmundsdóttir OTF is an Icelandic singer, composer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. At the Oscars 2001, she turned heads while appearing in an infamous swan dress, designed by Marjan Pejoski. The dress was featured as one of the most iconic and unique fashion pieces in the history of the Academy Awards. It was fully embellished in crystals, along with white tulle, and a swan neck draped around her neck.
The popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Tems blew everyone away with her 2023 Oscars dress, which was a highly distinctive and sculptural white gown designed by Lever Couture. At the 95th Academy Awards, her outfit became a major talking point for its voluminous, cloud-like structure, featuring a high, wrap-around shoulder detail.