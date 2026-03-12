/ Ahead of Oscars 2026: A look back at unique red carpet appearances of all time

Björk Guðmundsdóttir OTF is an Icelandic singer, composer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. At the Oscars 2001, she turned heads while appearing in an infamous swan dress, designed by Marjan Pejoski. The dress was featured as one of the most iconic and unique fashion pieces in the history of the Academy Awards. It was fully embellished in crystals, along with white tulle, and a swan neck draped around her neck.