/'Winning tournament is what truly matters': BCCI Secretary Saikia backs India’s decision not to accept trophy from Naqvi

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday (Sept 14) said the controversy surrounding the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 trophy presentation did not come from the Indian side, stressing that winning the tournament was more important than the ceremony. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India skipped the post-match presentation after winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final and declined to receive the trophy from ACC president and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu collected the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, while the Indian players stayed away from the stage. There were also no visuals of the Indian team lifting or celebrating with the trophy, with the broadcast returning to the studio after Sri Lanka’s presentation.

Before the ceremony began, however, the Indian team gathered separately as head coach Amol Muzumdar addressed the players.

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Saikia and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla also presented the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the final. Saikia later congratulated the players on their victory.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said the BCCI had already informed the organisers about its position before the presentation.

“Winning the trophy is one thing, but winning the tournament is what truly matters. The issue regarding the trophy, which created a controversy, did not stem from our side. We had already clarified our stance, referencing the situation we faced last year regarding the Asian Games–a matter known to the entire nation,” Saikia said.

“We maintained our position based on that context. We had stated beforehand that we did not approve the manner in which they had planned the prize distribution ceremony. We informed their chairman that if they proceeded with that specific system, we would not participate. Since they did not agree, we chose not to accept the trophy in that manner; we will collect it later,” he added.

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India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title.

Asked whether the decision was taken by the players or the BCCI, Saikia said it was an organisational decision and that everyone was united.

“This was entirely the BCCI’s decision. We had discussed everything internally, and the BCCI’s stance remains consistent with what it was previously. Whether it concerns the players, the team, or the BCCI officials, we are all united; there is no divergence between the players’ decisions and the BCCI’s decisions. We act as one. Whatever decision is taken, we proceed in accordance with the BCCI’s established policies,” he said.

Saikia also praised India’s performance throughout the tournament and said the campaign was good preparation for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

“The Indian women’s team has performed exceptionally well; it was a brilliant performance. All the matches were one-sided. The way the Indian team played in this Asia Cup tournament has ensured proper preparation for the Asian Games. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the team and the entire support staff. Our aim now is to carry forward the winning streak established in Dubai all the way to Japan,” he concluded.