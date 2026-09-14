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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 16:12 IST
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Ibrahim Zadran and Shreyas Iyer Photograph: (BCCI)

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As the crucial T20I clash between India and Afghanistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will aim to seal the three-match T20I series when they face Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the second match in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sept 15). India made a strong return to T20I cricket, beating Afghanistan by seven wickets in a one-sided opening game on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma played key roles in the victory, with the pacer taking 3/19 to restrict Afghanistan to 156/8, before Abhishek smashed 82 off just 32 balls to help India chase the target in less than 14 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy also made successful comebacks from injury, however, Iyer will need to find a solution for India’s fifth bowling option ahead of the Asian Games.

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Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy struggled with the ball in the first T20I. Reddy conceded 30 runs in his two overs, while Dube was brought on only in the final over and gave away 21 runs. Abhishek also bowled one over, meaning the three combined for 59 runs in four overs.

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Match Details

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When will the IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on Tuesday (Sept 15). The toss is scheduled for 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I?

The livestream of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India:Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur

Afghanistan:Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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