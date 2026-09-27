/Trump expects Iran talks this week despite rejecting Tehran’s proposal: Report

US President Donald Trump told Axios on Sunday that he was expecting negotiations with Iran this week, only a day after rejecting proposals to end the war. According to two anonymous sources quoted by Axios, an indirect dialogue is expected between the US and Iran as early as Monday.

“I expect more talks with Iran [this week]. They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand,” Trump told Axios in a phone interview on Sunday. He also added that he is “always thinking about” resuming strikes against Iran.

Trump also claimed that the US military is facilitating a lot of oil, “more than 20 million barrels” out of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump noted that this volume marked the highest single-day transit level since the war with Iran began on February 28, 2026. A US defence official later verified his comments, specifically confirming that 22 million barrels of oil were exported through the strategic waterway on Friday night alone.

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US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held new negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last Tuesday. Qatari officials also participated in the talks. Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks if the US agreed to lift its naval blockade, remove sanctions on oil sales and reinstate a ceasefire across the region. Trump rejected those proposals on Sunday.

Despite Trump's rejection, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC they are seeking diplomatic solutions. "We only care about our national interests. We are ready for negotiations," he said.

"Although we heard from President Trump that he's rejecting this deal ... we are still waiting for an official response through the mediators," Araghchi added.

According to Axios, Qatari mediators are expected to meet Araghchi and Witkoff as early as Monday. They have also reportedly discussed the original Iranian proposals with both parties to reach a compromise proposal for both sides to review.