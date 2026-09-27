/Iran warns US of greater damage, hints at ‘surprise’ weapons if attacked again

Iran's Armed Forces spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Sunday that Iran is prepared for a confrontation, and warned that it would inflict greater damage on the US army if it launches an attack on the country. Akraminia's comments follow a public rejection by the US President Donald Trump of an Iranian proposal for a seven-day peace and roadmap to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said the war was at a critical and decisive stage, adding that Iran would not agree to any conditions where it could not trade and live freely while foreign powers use the region's strategic waterway.

"If Iran cannot trade, if ​Iran cannot ​live, ⁠no one will be able to trade or live. The Strait ​of Hormuz is the strait ​of ⁠our dignity and honour, and it will not be allowed for the country's enemies ⁠to ​use this major logistical chokepoint ​while the Iranian people are deprived.”

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Iran will respond to aggression with new technologies

Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Iran’s missiles and drones have become more advanced and powerful, and it has a surprise in store for any new attacks. He emphasised that conventional warfare has many vulnerabilities, specifically to asymmetric warfare.

“Asymmetric warfare means standing up to the enemy’s expensive heavy weapons and achieving victory with lower costs and simpler but more effective and practical defence equipment,” Shekarchi explained, as quoted by Iran's state media Tasnim News Agency. He added that Iran’s asymmetric warfare tactics are based on “self-sacrifice, faith and spirituality".

While Shekarchi did not mention the details of the secret weapon, in early to mid-September Iran has confirmed the development, testing and upgrading of anti-carrier "secret" missile systems, submunition-capable ballistic missiles, and miniaturised electronic warfare and drone jammers.