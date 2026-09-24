US President Donald Trump said that the US and China have a relationship built on “mutual respect” and the two nations “forged a truly great friendship”. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the US on its 250th anniversary of independence and reminded that Chinese and US troops fought “shoulder to shoulder” against fascist aggression in WW2. He said that he was pleased to pay a state visit to the "beautiful" United States and was ready to work with Trump to steer the two-nation relationship towards a steady future.

"Our teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship, including the new market access for American farmers and ranchers," said Trump while speaking at the White House during Chinese President Xi Jinping's second state visit. Trump claimed that since he was elected in 2016, the two nations have made “tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries”.

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"During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology and superintelligence. SI! The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come," he added.

Trump also made an interesting quip that the US Marines are adopting the phrase "gung-ho", which means working together.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that it was mutually beneficial for the US and China to work together; though they are different, they should co-operate with sincerity. Xi urged healthy competition, expressing responsibility for the mutual development of AI for good. Xi also added that he hopes “Chinese companies are treated fairly here in the US”

Xi announced an invitation for 100,000 young Americans to visit China in study exchange programmes over the next five years.

"Let us meet the people's expectations and show our historical initiative; let us keep advancing the cause of friendship between our two peoples and work together to build a better world," he said.

While co-operation between the two countries "may not solve every problem in the world", without it, it would be hard to solve many of the world's problems, Xi said.