/Jharkhand minister’s daughter among 4 killed after car rams into truck in Jamshedpur

Four people, including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, Trisha, were killed in an accident after their car rammed into a stationary truck on Marine Drive Road, under the Sonari police station area in Jamshedpur city on Thursday.

"At least four people, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter Trisha Singh, have been killed... The others have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal," said the Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman.

Visuals from the location show that the impact left the car severely damaged, with its upper portion crushed and the vehicle wedged under the truck; all four were trapped inside the car. The stationary truck was parked near the divider after it broke down, allegedly without any visible reflector warning signs. Their bodies were taken out using a gas cutter to cut through the damaged car, they were sent to MGM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the incident. In a post on the social media platform X, Soren said the incident has left his heart profoundly grieved.

The pain of losing one's child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family. In this extremely difficult time, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika ji and the bereaved families. There are no words for this irreparable loss," read the post by Hemant Soren.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also expressed condolences. In a post on X, he said he was “deeply heartbroken by the tragic news of the untimely demise of the little girl injured in the road accident. May God grant strength to the grieving family to bear this unbearable pain.”