/Trump ‘courageously’ fighting Iran, says White House after ‘annihilate’ threat

White House on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump is “courageously” fighting against the Iranian regime, responding to a question about Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who remained unflustered in his United Nations General Assembly speech as Trump said that he could "annihilate" Iran if necessary.

“The Iranian regime has murdered thousands of its own people, killed Americans overseas, executed acts of terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz, and launched indiscriminate attacks against its neighbours in the region," said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly. "The President is courageously ensuring that such an evil country never possesses a nuclear weapon, which will make the entire world safer and more stable.”

US President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly heavily focused on Iran and aggressively showcased the transactional nature of the America First foreign policy. He said that he was cosidering "annihilate the Islamic Republic" and "drive them into hell with no chance of survival", at the same time he said he was offering Iran economic cooperation and the opportunity to rebuild into a "far greater country" in exchange of dismantling it's nuclear programme, and the opportunity to rebuild into a “far greater country”.

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by saying that Iran would not be bullied, while he expressed willingness to dialogue and diplomacy with the US. Iran portrayed itself as a “victim of terrorism”. He said that Iran was defending itself.

“Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us.” He argued that Israel has nuclear weapons without ever disclosing it to the IAEA, but the IAEA inspectors are in Iran.

The oil market spiked once again, with Brent remaining up over 2%, selling at over $105 per barrel before markets opened in the US, as the United Nations summit failed to show any signs of peace. Iran has already warned that any renewed attack will draw retalliation with expanded targeting of energy infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea and possibly even the Indian Ocean.