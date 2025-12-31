/Millions or even more? How much money did Prince William earn in 2025



Prince William is wrapping up the year 2026 on a strong financial note. The Prince of Wales does not receive a fixed annual salary, but he has earned a huge pay cheque this year.

The 43-year-old royal, who is the heir to the British throne, inherited the title and estate of the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, King Charles III, after he ascended the throne in 2022.

How much did Prince William earn annually?

The Duchy of Cornwall, which was established in 1337 by King Edward III and is payable to the eldest son of the monarch, generated approximately $30 million in 2025, according to the estate’s 2025 Integrated Impact Report.

According to the report, the Duchy of Cornwall raised a "distributable surplus of £22.9 million'' which converts to about $30.8 million for the 2024–2025 financial year.

The profits from the Duchy of Cornwall cover the charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This year marks William’s second year as Duke of Cornwall.

"Across the year, the Duchy of Cornwall team has continued to enjoy working with Kensington Palace, The Royal Foundation and The Earthshot Prize to ensure The Duke's priorities are implemented consistently across the organizations," the report reads.

Some official royal duties may also be supported by the Sovereign Grant, which is funded by the UK government.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall?

The Duchy of Cornwall is an estate that includes a variety of landscapes, committed to empowering communities, encouraging tenants, supporting mental health, and also tackling climate challenges with environmental initiatives.