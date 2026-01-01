/New OTT Releases this month (January 2026): The Night Manager, Bridgerton, Haq- 8 latest movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The new year has arrived, and the first month is off to an exciting start for OTT subscribers. The digital platforms are filling up with a variety of genres, including the new season of Bridgerton, The Night Manager Season 2, and Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree. Here, take a look.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 2, 2026
The gripping movie is set to make a spot on an OTT platform after making a successful theatrical run. It follows Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a woman who approaches the courtroom seeking justice after her lawyer husband, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), abandons her and their children for a second wife and attempts to silence her with triple talaq.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: January 9, 2026
The suspenseful historical thriller focuses on the partition of India and Pakistan. It delves into the political and religious tensions that fueled the division, as well as the consequences suffered by the millions of people.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 9, 2026
The romantic comedy movie features Ajay Devgan as Ashish and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha, his much younger girlfriend. After finding each other as their soulmate in the first part of the movie, both went to seek approval from her parents, who initially accepted but then tried to break them up by introducing Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) to Ayesha as her best suitor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 11, 2026
A critically acclaimed British spy show is coming with the new season on Prime Video. Following a former British soldier and the night manager of a luxury hotel, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), who is tasked by an intelligence officer to discover the inner circle of a secretive arms dealer.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 29, 2026
The romantic drama follows the bohemian artist Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who falls for a mysterious woman in silver at a masquerade ball named Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, a resourceful maid with a difficult past and hidden noble lineage.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: January 5, 2026
The famous cooking battle is airing with a new season, along with the beloved OG judges Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Ranveer Brar, who guide the contestants to express their uniqueness and talent on their food plate through various challenges.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 2, 2026
The Swedish crime thriller revolves around the murder of a teenager named Silas, whose body is discovered at a farmhouse on the Bjäre peninsula. The case is assigned to two mismatched investigators, Dani and Malik, to uncover a violent family feud, all while facing pressure from the family patriarch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 14, 2026
The Indian crime thriller series by Neeraj Pandey stars Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp customs officer fighting international smuggling rings at airports, focusing on hidden luxury goods and large syndicates.