/New OTT Releases this month (January 2026): The Night Manager, Bridgerton, Haq- 8 latest movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 9, 2026

The romantic comedy movie features Ajay Devgan as Ashish and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha, his much younger girlfriend. After finding each other as their soulmate in the first part of the movie, both went to seek approval from her parents, who initially accepted but then tried to break them up by introducing Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) to Ayesha as her best suitor.