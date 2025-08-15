/NewJeans and ADOR dispute continues after unsuccessful court mediation

The legal battle between K-pop band NewJeans and their agency ADOR continues, as a recent court mediation between the two parties failed to reach an agreement. The mediation session was held at the Civil Settlement Division 41 of the Seoul Central District Court on August 14 to settle the ongoing lawsuit filed by ADOR against NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

How the dispute between NewJeans and ADOR began

The issue started when the band sued ADOR, seeking to terminate their exclusive contracts and perform independently in August 2024. However, ADOR filed an injunction against them, won the case, and followed it up with a lawsuit in December seeking confirmation of the validity of their exclusive contracts.

Failed mediation and ongoing court battle

The recent court mediation lasted for an hour and 20 minutes, with both parties failing to come to terms. ADOR claims that the contracts are still legally binding and wants to settle, but NewJeans argued that trust between them has been broken, and there is no possibility of them returning to the agency.

A brief history of NewJeans

ADOR is a sub-division of Hybe, a South Korean multinational entertainment company. NewJeans made its debut in 2022 with the hit single Attention and followed this up with the singles Hype Boy and Cookie, with Hype Boy going on to chart on Billboard's Global 200. The group released their first album, OMG, in 2023. The album was a critical and commercial hit and charted on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, and became the 8th best-selling artist worldwide the same year. The group's last concert took place at the 2025 AsiaWorld–Expo in March.