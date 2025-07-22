BTS' Jin hits back at troll shading other members of K-pop group

Ever since BTS' oldest member Jin was discharged from military service, he has been grabbing attention. But his latest counter with a troll after a social media post edit, which showed shading the other members of the K-pop group, has grabbed eyeballs. But, netizens loved how the oldest member defended his friends.

What was the post about which led Jin to hit back at a troll on social media?

A fan had shared an edit showing all the members’ ambassadorship and deals, but in the past, these kinds of pictures have been used to compare and shade idols, although the ARMY probably meant no harm.

To this, Jin replied, “Ah.. I just did a lot of them, but the others have dozens or even hundreds of ad offers too. They’re just choosing not to do them. Because I’ve turned down dozens myself… I think I won’t be taking on more (though if something I really like suddenly comes up, I might change my mind).”

Soon, ARMYS took to the comment section to support their beloved idol, and one user wrote, "Jin out here turning down ads like he is allergic to money, respect". Another user wrote, "I love Jin so much". "King behavior, only doing what he wants, not what the world expects", wrote the third user.

All about Jin

Kim Seok-jin, known on stage as Jin, is a South Korean singer and a member of the global sensation group BTS. But in his solo career, he has so far released three tracks, Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, which have topped the charts.

Jin released his first independent song, the digital track Tonight. He made his official debut as a solo artist in October 2022, with the release of the single The Astronaut.