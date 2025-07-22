/What happened to Amy Bradley: Was she killed or is she still alive? Netflix’s explores true story behind



What happened to Amy Bradley? Even after twenty-seven years, many questions remain unanswered about the young woman who went missing. Was she killed? Is she still alive? These are just some of the questions asked by those familiar with the chilling story of Amy Bradley, who went missing from the Caribbean cruise. The haunting tale of her disappearance has once again come into the spotlight with the release of the Netflix show Amy Bradley Is Missing. The documentary takes a deep dive into the investigation of the 1998 disappearance case.



Before you watch the series, here we have curated the details of the years-old missing case, theories and more.



Amy Bradley Is Missing: What new Netflix show is about?

Released on July 16, the docuseries brings the unsolved case of a young girl to the attention of the audience globally. The three-part docuseries looks at the decades-long investigations, theories and exclusive interviews of Amy's family, FBI agents, and people involved in the case. Ari Mark and Phil Lott have directed and produced the Netflix original.



The synopsis of the show reads,'' This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family's tireless search for answers.''

Episode details:

Each episode lasts about 40 minutes. The descriptions of the three episodes read:



Vanished At Sea

March 24, 1998: A night of partying turns tragic when Amy Bradley vanishes from a cruise ship without a trace, leaving her family frantic to find her.



I Saw Her

After the Bradleys make a public plea for information regarding Amy's whereabouts, new witnesses come forward — but are any of them promising?



Message In A Bottle

The 20th anniversary of Amy's disappearance reignites public interest in her case. Propelled by this momentum, her family hopes to locate her at last.



Who was Amy Bradley?

In March 1998, Amy Bradley went missing on a Royal Caribbean International cruise. A fresh graduate, who was on a ship for a family vacation. The family of four included Amy, her parents, Iva and Ronald Bradley and brother Brad. She had graduated with a degree in physical education and was about to start an independent life when she vanished.

When did Amy Bradley go missing?

The Bradley family boarded the ship on March 21, 1998. However, Amy went missing two days later, on March 23. That night, Amy and her brother Brad went out to party and enjoyed at the Rhapsody of the Seas nightclub. Later, she and her brother returned to their suite and sat on the balcony. Amy’s father, Ron, saw his daughter for the last time on the cabin’s balcony. However, about half an hour later, she was no longer there. The search began at 9 am, but Amy was not found anywhere on the ship. While many believe that Amy’s body may be in the sea, that has never been found.



“It was the biggest search that we ever had,” Curaçao Coast Guard’s Henry Vrutaal said in the show. “But she was nowhere to be found. Not even a piece of clothing, nothing.”

What are the theories?

True crime documentaries have many theories - from foul play, to many thinking that Amy jumped or fell into the water. This theory is partly based on the fact that her shoes were left behind on the balcony. While it has also been believed that Amy voluntarily went missing. A retired US Navy seaman, Bill Hefner, claimed that she saw Amy in a bar after his ship arrived in Curaçao in January 1999, months after she went missing.



Another theory suggests Amy left the ship and may be living in secret abroad. However, this theory was supported by a pattern of IP addresses traced.



Who is Alister ‘Yellow’ Douglas?