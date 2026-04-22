/‘Glimpses of Brian Lara’: Legendary Allan Border hails teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Teenage superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is no longer just a batting prodigy from India, but a worldwide sensation known for his unmatched power and skills. From impressing England and IPL veteran Jos Buttler, who called him the 'best-ever', to grabbing World Cup-winning Australian captain Allan Border's attention, the 15-year-old continues to make headlines. Turning heads with his explosive knocks thus far this season, Sooryavanshi has received the highest praise from the batting veteran, who says he sees glimpses of Brian Lara in him.

In Mumbai, as part of his India visit linked to the International Masters League, Border couldn’t stop praising Vaibhav, whose explosive IPL 2026 season has already sparked discussions about a future national call-up.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I think Vaibhav's one hell of a player, a great talent. I have never seen any batter at the age of 14 or 15, hitting a cricket ball with so much of power,” Allan Border said in a chat with Mid-Day.



Although the internet, his fans, several cricket experts, and more so have picked him to be India’s face for years to come, Border remained mum on his prediction about the Indian teenager. Without murmuring too much about what the future could hold for Sooryavanshi, he made a startling comment on his playing style, saying he reminds him of Lara, perhaps amongst the greatest cricketers of all time.



“Of course, I can't predict at this moment if he will go on to become a very successful Test cricketer or not, but I can clearly see glimpses of Brian Lara in him. He has a long way to go, but he sure can hit that ball across all parts of the ground,” assessed Border.

Useful advice for Vaibhav

While he acknowledged his attacking game play and how quick he is with his timing, Border advised him to hone the defensive side of his cricket, which will eventually help him become a better cricketer.



“Vaibhav must now learn how to tighten his defence,” he added.

