/‘I feel bad even today’: Kris Srikkanth’s heartfelt apology to Rohit Sharma over 2011 World Cup omission

Rohit Sharma has two ICC Champions Trophies and as many T20 World Cups to his name, but misses the prestigious ODI World Cup crown, which he missed twice, once after losing the final in 2023, and once for missing out on making the squad during the 2011 edition at home. Even though Virat Kohli (who made his international debut a year later than Rohit did) made it to the final 15, the Kris Srikkanth-led selection committee overlooked the veteran opener, something the then BCCI chief selector feels bad about even today, having apologised to him several times since.

“I feel bad for him even today. I told Rohit last year, I am sorry, I am sorry,’ former BCCI selector apologises to Rohit Sharma. “It's not by purpose, but it's just that we want to take those half all-rounders. Our thought process was similar to that of the 1983 World Cup,” Srikkanth said in an interview with The Week.

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The call that paid dividends

Even without Rohit, who was far from peaking in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup, Team India reigned supreme, with almost every one of the selected members delivering for the Men in Blue. With a focus on batting depth and adding more bowling options, the selectors’ approach paid dividends.



Yuvraj Singh was India’s best performer throughout, picking 15 wickets in nine matches and scoring 362 runs, including a match-winning hundred against the West Indies in Chennai. His outstanding performance helped him earn the Player of the Tournament award.



“And at the end of the day, who was the Player of the Tournament? Yuvraj Singh, with the ball and bat. In some matches, Sehwag, Sachin and Suresh Raina would have bowled a few overs. Even Yusuf Pathan is a half all-rounder. So in all these things, unfortunately, what happened, this half all-rounder concept, Rohit Sharma, the poor fellow, could not find a place. He was actually good enough to play in the 2011 World Cup, but poor boy missed out,” Srikkanth added.



Meanwhile, as destiny had it, Rohit became the cornerstone of Team India’s success that began midway through the previous decade following India’s second Champions Trophy triumph. Rohit’s batting accolades were the highlight of India’s golden period, where he captained the side across three formats, winning two ICC titles.

