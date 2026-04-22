/Beyond the Boundary: How MS Dhoni earned the uniform’s respect, Army veteran explains

Retired Lt Gen. Vinod Bhatia, a veteran of the Indian Army, recalled the time when ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni was about to be bestowed with an honorary rank, and how, despite being ‘reluctant’, Dhoni’s behaviour and march like a soldier won him over.

MS Dhoni’s aura stretches beyond boundary lines. Mr Cool, Dhoni was known for his calm demeanour and always keeping the nation ahead, with countless instances and narrations (from his ex-teammates) proving it. For his list of achievements for his country, including winning the T20 and ODI World Cups, the Indian Army awarded him with an honorary rank and the coveted Maroon Beret. However, the decision to grant him the same met with initial scepticism.

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During a podcast, Bhatia revealed how he was initially reluctant to see MS Dhoni receive this rank, questioning whether a civilian could truly uphold the prestige of a paratrooper. But after seeing him complete the rigorous para-training, Bhatia’s opinion changed.



"Our chief at the time was General VK Singh," Bhatia said. “He decided that MS Dhoni, who was the Indian team captain then, should be given an honorary rank. I was a bit reluctant. The Maroon Beret is very prestigious; to become a paratrooper, one must undergo six months of probation. It is incredibly tough, with a selection rate of only 20%, and the goal is to break your will. Giving the Maroon Beret to someone without that probation felt wrong.”

‘Done a lot for our country’

Praising his patriotism and his long list of accolades, Bhatia said, "MS Dhoni has done a lot for the country. I am very proud of him and his achievements. They call him 'Captain Cool,' and he possesses immense passion. He even admitted to me that he was afraid of heights, yet he still went ahead and jumped. He completed his paratrooper jumps and always upheld the dignity of the uniform. He behaved and marched like a soldier; I could feel that he was a true soldier at heart. Furthermore, he served in Jammu and Kashmir with our units, travelling right up to the Line of Control. His motivation was truly remarkable.”



Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, who is recovering from the side strain he suffered ahead of the start of IPL 2026, holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army (106 Para TA Battalion), conferred in 2011, the same year he guided Team India to their second ODI World Cup, and first since 1983.

