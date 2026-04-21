/IPL 2026: CSK suffer major setback as Ayush Mhatre ruled out due to hamstring injury

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major blow in Indian Premier League 2026, with promising youngster Ayush Mhatre ruled out for the rest of the season due to a left hamstring tear. The setback comes at a difficult moment for the side, which had started to rely on the 18-year-old to provide consistency at the top of the order. The franchise confirmed the development on X on Tuesday (Apr 21), stating that Mhatre picked up the injury while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Apr 18. Medical assessments indicate he will need around 6-12 weeks to recover, effectively ending his participation in this year’s tournament.

“Official Announcement. Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK said in a statement.

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Batting at no. 3, Mhatre had been a key contributor in the team’s opening six games and scoring 201 runs. His standout performances included knocks of 73 against Punjab Kings and 59 versus Delhi Capitals, both at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.