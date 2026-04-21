/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about LSG vs RR match no 32 timing, squad, H2H & more

Lucknow Super Giants will host Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (Apr 22). RR have played six matches so far, winning four and losing two and are currently third on the points table. LSG have also played six, with two wins and four losses and sit ninth in the standings. Both teams will look to bounce back and regain winning momentum. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the LSG vs RR clash in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have clashed six times in the Indian Premier League, with RR winning four matches and LSG claiming victory in two encounters.

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What is the venue for the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32?

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be the venue for the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32.

When will the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.32 in India.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan