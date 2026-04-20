/Pressure or confidence? World champion wrestler Sujeet Kalkal on becoming No. 1

Recently crowned Asian champion in the men’s freestyle 65kg category, Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal has climbed to the world No. 1 spot in the latest rankings released by United World Wrestling. The 2025 U23 World Champion moved ahead of Rahman Mousa Amouzad and Olympic gold medallist Kotaro Kiyooka to claim the top ranking. In an exclusive conversation with WION’s Aditya Bhatia, the 23-year-old reflected on his rise to the summit of world wrestling.

Speaking about the shift in his mindset and preparation, the Zagreb Open gold medallist said, “My performance has improved a lot since last year. I have become a professional wrestler, competing at the senior national level and in several ranking series events. This has given me a lot of experience and learning opportunities, which has helped improve my wrestling.”

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When asked whether being world No. 1 brings confidence or pressure, he responded, “I don’t feel any pressure. I feel good. I feel confident that I am the world’s number one wrestler. It boosts my confidence.”

On his future goals and Olympic preparations, Sujeet shared that winning a medal for the country at the Olympics has long been his father’s dream. He added that he is training intensely for the challenge, with preparations already underway for the prestigious event.

So far, Sujeet's portfolio is quite impressive.He clinched gold at the 2022 U-23 Asian Championships and the U-23 World Championships and followed it up with another top finish at the Zagreb Open 2026 (65 kg category).