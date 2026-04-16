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IPL 2026: ‘We’ve identified areas,’ says Lungi Ngidi as DC look to recover from consecutive defeats

Aditya Bhatia
Authored By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 17:41 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 17:41 IST
IPL 2026: ‘We’ve identified areas,’ says Lungi Ngidi as DC look to recover from consecutive defeats

Lungi Ngidi Photograph: (Delhi Capitals)

Story highlights

Ahead of the crucial clash against RCB, Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi spoke to WION about the team environment following recent defeats.

In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Delhi Capitals have suffered consecutive close defeats, first by one run against Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, followed by a 23-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The side now gears up for another tough challenge against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (Apr 18).

Ahead of the clash, during a media interaction, Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi spoke to WION’s Aditya Bhatia about the team environment following the recent losses. He highlighted that the squad is actively working on its mistakes and focused on making improvements.

“The games we’ve lost have been close and if we analyse them honestly, there were moments where we let ourselves down. That’s also the positive."

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"We’ve identified areas where we can improve. If we correct those, we can definitely move forward strongly. There’s something good building in this team,” said Lungi Ngidi.

When asked about their playoff chances, the right-arm pacer said that while predicting the future isn’t possible, the team has the quality to go deep in the tournament if they perform well.

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“I can’t predict the future, but we definitely have the squad to go far,” he added.

Currently, Delhi Capitals sit fifth on the points table, with two wins and two losses from four matches and a net run rate of +0.322. Their upcoming clash against RCB in Bengaluru will be crucial as they aim to bounce back and regain winning momentum.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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