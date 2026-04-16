/IPL 2026: ‘We’ve identified areas,’ says Lungi Ngidi as DC look to recover from consecutive defeats

In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Delhi Capitals have suffered consecutive close defeats, first by one run against Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, followed by a 23-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The side now gears up for another tough challenge against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (Apr 18).

Ahead of the clash, during a media interaction, Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi spoke to WION’s Aditya Bhatia about the team environment following the recent losses. He highlighted that the squad is actively working on its mistakes and focused on making improvements.

“The games we’ve lost have been close and if we analyse them honestly, there were moments where we let ourselves down. That’s also the positive."

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"We’ve identified areas where we can improve. If we correct those, we can definitely move forward strongly. There’s something good building in this team,” said Lungi Ngidi.

When asked about their playoff chances, the right-arm pacer said that while predicting the future isn’t possible, the team has the quality to go deep in the tournament if they perform well.

“I can’t predict the future, but we definitely have the squad to go far,” he added.