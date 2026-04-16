/IPL 2026: CSK sour over viral ‘Idli, dosa, chutney’ anthem in RCB clash; lodges complaint with BCCI

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has raised a complaint with the BCCI over DJ’s choice of songs during their marquee away clash against the RCB in IPL 2026. The DJ played a viral anthem ‘Idli, dosa, chutney, chutney’ – a popular background score to internet memes about stereotyping South Indians, leaving a bad taste among the visiting side. A top IPL official also confirmed the development, “We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it.”

Kasi Viswanathan, CSK’s CEO, confirmed the development, as quoted in an Indian Express report, “The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.”



Originally composed by musician Gana Appu, this viral song has made headlines on social media for similar reasons. It all began last year, ahead of RCB’s away game against CSK, when the franchise’s social media handle posted a clip of their then-gloveman, Jitesh Sharma, singing ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’, stirring strong reactions from CSK’s fans. Following that episode, the CSK management stepped in and instructed that such comments should not be directed at opposition players and fans.

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“After that incident, there hasn’t been any repeat of it. The DJ isn’t supposed to make any comment on the opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fan base that cheers us in numbers,” Viswanathan said.



Other than this, the management also objected to comments made by the DJ following dismissals of CSK batters during their April 5 fixture. CSK maintained that the DJ’s job is to create positivity by cheering maximums and wickets and not this.



“They are not there to undermine the rivals or insult them,” a CSK official said.

CSK and RCB in IPL 2026

While RCB continues its domination in their title defence this season, sitting at the top of the points table with four wins in five contested matches, its old foes, CSK, are languishing in the bottom half, sitting in the eighth spot with two wins and three losses in as many matches played thus far.