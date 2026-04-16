/IPL 2026 | Khaleel Ahmed, in another injury blow for CSK, out for the season

In a blow for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 because of an injury. This is definitely not good news for the five-time champions who had just started to get their campaign on the track with two consecutive wins after three back-to-back losses in the first three matches. Khaleel suffered the injury during CSK's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (Apr 14) at Chepauk in Chennai. He had left the field five balls into the final over of the night as Gujapneet Singh completed the over.

What injury happened to Khaleel Ahmed?

Khaleel injured his right quadricep during the match against KKR and the CSK informed in an statement that "the injury sustained will take more than 12 weeks to heal," rendering him effectively out of the rest of the tournament. The left-arm pacer, in the five matches played, has been very effective, taking only two wickets at an average of 73.

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This is not the first injury worry for CSK, for whom a couple of players, including MS Dhoni, are already trying to get fit. Dhoni is making a recovery from the calf injury which he suffered before the season and is yet to play a match this IPL.

Apart from him pacer Nathan Ellis also has been sidelined from the season because of injury. Ellis's replacement Spencer Johnson is also recovering from an injury and is yet to link up with the squad.

Where do CSK stand on points table?