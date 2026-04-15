/IPL 2026 | 'His worst nightmare': Ex-AUS skipper Finch says KKR need not to play Green because of price tag

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are dealing with a lot of pressure right now and their multi-million dollar buy Cameron Green is facing a lot of heat with his performance. Green, the highly-talented Aussie all-rounder, hasn't been able to live up to his billing which has added to the headache of the side. Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch, meanwhile, has questioned KKR's decision to make Green bat at number 6 vs CSK on Tuesday (Apr 14), calling it the batter's worst nightmare. Green has scores of 18, 2, 4, 32* and 0 in five matches played as a batter and has taken just one wicket in four overs bowled across last two innings.

Finch on Green batting at number 6 vs CSK

"Starting against two spinners [Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad], he only lasted one ball. But that's his worst nightmare, walking out to bat [against spin], particularly in a run chase. He's playing out of position. His best numbers have been at the top of the order," Finch said on ESPNCricinfo's TimeOut.

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Finch also said that it is not necessary to include a player in XI based on price tag, hinting at Green's IPL auction price: "I don't think you ever pick a team on price tags. That would be really ignorant to do that. Because buying at the auction is a supply and demand of a skill set that you bring. It's not about, well, we have to play this guy because we paid this much for him."

Notably, KKR bought Green at IPL auction in December last year for INR 25.20 crore ($2.80 million) - making him the costliest foreign player in the history of the cash-rich league.

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