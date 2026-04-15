/IPL 2026 | Skipper Rahane admits 'it is tough' after KKR's fourth loss in five matches

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are still winless in the IPL 2026 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane has admitted that 'it is tough'. The statement comes after KKR's 32-run loss vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (Apr 14) at Chennai. The loss was KKR's fourth in five matches with one match ending in no-result. Sitting at the bottom of the points table, it is already hard for KKR to catch up with rest of the teams and even harder to make the playoffs. Things, however, can change in the tournament if past is any indicator but KKR would need to pull up their socks and give their best in the remaining nine league stage matches.

Rahane reacts after KKR's fourth loss in five games

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"It is tough, not winning matches. About having to keep our heads up, chins up. If the results are not going your way, you have to think about combinations, but it is about being positive and keeping your heads up," Rahane said after the loss against CSK at Chepauk.

Speaking on the reasons behind the latest loss, Rahane opined: "36-37 in the powerplay (from us) was very important (in the result). We needed one batter to bat through till the end (for us to have a good chance)."

KKR have also been dealing with tough choices in terms of team selection and combination but Rahane feels "combination wise, the one we had, last game and this, was really good."

What went wrong vs CSK?