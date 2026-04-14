/IPL 2026: GT-CSK fixtures swapped after venue twist - Here's why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revised the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule, as the Apr 26 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will now take place in Chennai instead of Ahmedabad, while their return fixture on May 21 has been moved to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The change has been made in view of the municipal corporation elections scheduled across Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on Apr 26, 2026.

A statement from the IPL said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a revision in the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026."



"The afternoon fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2026, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 03:30 PM IST."

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"Accordingly, the reverse fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, scheduled to be played on May 21, 2026 in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 07:30 PM IST," the statement added.



Currently, GT are at the fifth spot in the points table with two wins and two losses each, with four points. They won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on Sunday. CSK also broke their three-match losing streak, winning by 23 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home venue of Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

The remaining 50 league matches are set to be played from Apr 13 to May 24 across 12 venues, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh. The second phase of the tournament will include eight double-headers, with matches starting at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST.

Venues for the playoffs have not yet been confirmed, however, the IPL 2026 final is expected to be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning run last season.