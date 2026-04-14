/'He didn't give me a chance': Ayush Shetty after loss to Shi Yuqi at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

Ayush Shetty’s impressive run to the final of the Asian Badminton Championships ended with a silver medal for India, marking a significant achievement for the 20-year-old. With the rest of the Indian contingent exiting early, Shetty ensured the country had a podium finish in the tournament. Ranked world No. 25, Ayush produced a remarkable campaign, defeating three top-10 players on his way to the final. He began by overcoming China’s world No. 7 Li Shifeng in the opening round, followed by a win over former Asian Games champion and world No. 4 Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinals. He then stunned world No. 1 and Paris Olympics silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals.

Although he fell short in the final against China’s Shi Yuqi, Ayush believes there were valuable lessons to take from the match. Speaking to WION in an online interaction, he reflected on the defeat and admitted that his opponent did not allow him to play his usual attacking game.

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When asked if he needs to improve his transition from attack to defence, especially in rallies, he agreed and said it is an area he needs to work on by being more patient and playing longer rallies.

“Yes, I think in the final, he didn’t give me a chance to attack. He kept his lengths perfect and didn’t allow me to dominate at the net. He maintained the pace, so I couldn’t create good attacking opportunities. That is something I need to work on, being more patient and playing longer rallies,” Ayush said.