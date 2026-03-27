/‘Aims to help DC win their maiden IPL title’: Auqib Nabi Dar on IPL 2026 goals

One of the most talked-about uncapped Indian players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, Auqib Nabi Dar is set for his maiden IPL stint after being picked up by the Delhi Capitals for INR 8.4 crore at last December’s auction. The right-arm pacer, who impressed with a brilliant performance in the Ranji Trophy-winning campaign for Jammu and Kashmir, has now turned his focus to delivering for the Capitals in the upcoming season.

Speaking during a pre-season media interaction, Nabi told WION that his goal is to give his best in every tournament he plays. He wants to be a leading wicket-taker for his team and aims to help Delhi Capitals win their maiden IPL trophy by sticking to his strengths and playing his natural game.

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“In whatever tournament I play, whether it’s domestic or local, I aim to be a key wicket-taker for my team. My endeavor is to help my team (Delhi Capitals) win their maiden trophy and I hope my contribution this time helps us lift the cup,” said Nabi while answering WION's Aditya Bhatia.

Known as the “Baramulla Express,” Nabi played a crucial role with both bat and ball in Jammu & Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy victory. He impressed with his accuracy and consistency, picking up 60 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 12.65 during the season.