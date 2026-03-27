IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RCB vs SRH opening match - timing, squad, live streaming & more

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season is all set to start on Saturday (Mar 29) as Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IPL 2026 will be the first time RCB will walk out as the defending champions, having won the title in 2025. So ahead of the key clash, here are all the details of the opening match, including match timing, squad, live streaming and more.

Is there an opening ceremony for the IPL 2026?

No. There will be no opening ceremony for the IPL 2026 match as the organisers scrapped the showpiece to pay tribute to the victims of the victory parade that took place on 4 June 2025.

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What is the head-to-head record for the RCB vs SRH clash in IPL history?

Not much separates both RCB and SRH in overall head-to-head records, with the hosts of Saturday’s match winning 11 while Hyderabad have won 13 in 26 previous meetings. Two matches have ended without results.

What is the venue for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be the venue for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match.

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When will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match start?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match in India.

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Squads

Royal Challengers BengaluruSquad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Sunrisers HyderabadSquad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar.