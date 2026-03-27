/'I don't think I have anything to prove': GT skipper Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has stated that he is not experiencing any additional pressure ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season and explained that his main objective is to contribute to the team’s success and help secure another title, rather than focusing on individual records. Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference, Gill said that his performances over the past few seasons have been consistent and therefore he does not feel the need to prove himself again.

The 26-year-old also mentioned that he has been one of the top run-scorers in recent IPL seasons and feels that if the team continues to play well together, they have a strong chance of winning another trophy.

"I think if you look at the past three or four seasons, I think I have the most runs in the IPL. So I don't think I have anything to prove in this season particularly. And the four years that I have played for this team, I think we have done decently well as a team. And I think I have done decently well as a batsman," Gill said in the pre-tournament press conference.

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"So I don't think I need to prove to anyone my worth. I think I need to do what I have been doing for the past four years. And as a team, we need to be consistent, which I think we have been. And if we continue doing that sooner or later, I think we will win that trophy once more,” he added.

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In his IPL career so far, Gill has played 118 matches and has scored 3,866 runs at an average of 39.44, including four centuries and 26 half-centuries. As the new season approaches, he will look to build on this record and guide Gujarat Titans towards further success.