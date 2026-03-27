/IPL 2026: RCB pacer Nuwan Thushara set to miss season due to THIS reason

Sri Lanka speedster Nuwan Thushara is likely to miss the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) reportedly declined to issue him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) under its new fitness policy. This comes as a major setback for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who may be without their overseas pacer for the upcoming season. As per reports, SLC now permits players to participate in overseas leagues only if they meet newly introduced benchmarks aimed at improving overall fitness across the national pool.

The 31-year-old, while not injured and available to play, failed to meet the required benchmarks in recent fitness assessments and as a result, he has not been granted the NOC, ruling him out of the tournament unless there is a change in the decision.

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Under the new rules, all players must pass fitness tests before they can take part in leagues like the IPL or Pakistan Super League. Thushara’s selection depended on passing these tests, but reports say he could not reach the set standards.

Meanwhile, several Sri Lankan players have cleared the required fitness benchmarks and been granted approval to play in the IPL, including Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis.

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