/IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan makes big CSK claim, says 'MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to...'

Former India speedster Irfan Pathan has backed Sanju Samson, not Ruturaj Gaikwad, to carry the success baton at five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings. Speaking on the eve of the start of the tournament, Irfan reckons Samson has all the qualities to succeed Dhoni, who has carried the baton for almost two decades. Irfan also reckons this season will be Dhoni’s last at CSK and could bid farewell to the IPL.

Irfan makes bold claim

“It looks like this will be MS Dhoni’s last season. The signs are there because, if you look at the Chennai setup, they have brought in a wicketkeeper-batsman who can play for the next few years. You can build your team around him and he can be the face of the franchise, that is Sanju Samson,” Irfan said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’ show.

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“He has also upgraded himself in terms of form in international cricket. He has just won a World Cup and has been batting fantastically well. That is one player MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to - someone who has the caliber to do all that and whom even the fans can identify with and connect to.

“With Sanju’s arrival, I feel Dhoni can now say that maybe it is time for him to pass on that baton. But should this have happened earlier? Because I feel that a player like MS Dhoni cannot be just a two-over player. You do not build your legacy like that. So yes, I think the time is right,” Irfan added.

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In November, Samson was traded to CSK with Ravindra Jadeja going in the opposite direction. This meant Samson would end his long association with the Rajasthan Royals, where he had served for 12 seasons across two spells. In a productive career, he scored 4027 runs from 149 matches.

However, the upcoming season will see him don the colours of CSK, where he will be a key addition with MS Dhoni likely to announce his retirement.