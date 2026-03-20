/From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone here is a look at five most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions. The auctions that took place in December also saw the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer make the elite list.
Cameron Green became one of the most expensive players in IPL 2026 after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive INR 25.20 crores. The Australian all-rounder attracted intense bidding due to his power-hitting ability and versatility with both bat and ball. His high price highlights his growing reputation as a match-winner in T20 cricket and a valuable asset in franchise leagues.
Matheesha Pathirana emerged as one of the costliest buys in IPL 2026 after being signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18.00 crores. Known for his slingy action and deadly yorkers, the Sri Lankan pacer attracted strong bidding from multiple franchises. His ability to deliver in death overs makes him a high-impact T20 bowler and a valuable addition to the squad.
Kartik Sharma became one of the top buys in the IPL 2026 auction after being picked by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14.20 crores. The young Indian talent drew attention for his impressive domestic performances and all-round potential. His signing reflects CSK’s strategy of investing in emerging players who can make a long-term impact in the tournament.
Prashant Veer was among the most expensive buys in the IPL 2026 auction, picked by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14.20 crores. The Indian player attracted attention for his strong domestic performances and potential as a reliable all-round option. His inclusion adds depth to CSK’s squad, highlighting the franchise’s focus on investing in promising Indian talent.
Liam Livingstone was among the top expensive buys in the IPL 2026 auction, acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.00 crores. The England all-rounder is known for his explosive batting and ability to contribute with the ball, making him a valuable T20 asset. His signing strengthens SRH’s middle order and adds power-hitting depth to their lineup for the season.