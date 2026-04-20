/Who was Juha Miettinen? 66-year-old driver dies in seven-car crash in Nurgurging race featuring Max Verstappen

In a tragic accident, 66-year-old Finnish driver Juha Miettinen died in a seven-car crash at the unforgiving Nurburging circuit during Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) qualifiers on Saturday (Apr 18). The race also had four-time Formula 1 champions Max Verstappen participating and the F1 drivers expressed shock on the accident in a social media post. The race was halted after the accident for some time before being suspended as the authorities became aware of the severity of the accident. The track, once used by F1 as well, was abandoned after famous race driver Niki Lauda faced severe burns in a horrific car crash in 1976.

Who was Miettinen and how the fatal crash happen?

The 66-year-old was an endurance driver from Finland who had been participating in the NLS for quite some time. He was driving BMW 325i on the dangerous 13-mile circuit in German hills. The circuit has over 100 corers, making it an arduous task for the drivers to compete. The fact that Miettinen was still competing at the age of 66 speaks volumes about his love for the sport and his death exposes the grim reality as well as the dangers faced by drivers.

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The race was first of the qualifiers for ADAC 24h Nürburgring and the accident, involving seven cars, happened at the Klostertal section of the Nordschleife - a tight stretch of the circuit with sharp corners and barriers - making it a nightmare for the drivers.

There will be a throrough investigation about the accident but the initial assessment says that an oil spill on the stretch may have caused the accident.

What did Verstappen say about the accident?