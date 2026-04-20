RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick hits 'out of world shot' to beat Scottie Scheffler in playoff - WATCH

England's Matt Fitzpatrick beat world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a thrilling playoff to win his second RCB Heritage tournament, a PGA Tour event, on Sunday (Apr 19) at Hilton Head, South Carolina. Fitzpatrick hit a sensational approach shot on the first playoff hole and followed it up with a tournament-winning birdie for his second PGA Tour title in space of 28 days. Fitzpatrick has also won Valspar Championship last month and this second RBC Heritage win takes his PGA Tour title tally to four. Fitzpatrick had three-shot advantage heading into the final round but Scheffler's birdies on 15th and 16th hole plus his own bogey on 18th left the scores tied after 72 holes before the playoffs decided the winner.

How Fitzpatrick hit 'out of world' shot to win RBC Heritage?

Using a four-iron, Fitzpatrick hit a brilliant approach shot on the first playoff hole at 152 km/h which fell about 12-13 feet from the hole. He finished it with a birdie as expected and went to win his second RBC Heritage tournament in three starts. Have a look at the shot below:

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" I felt I was in a good spot and to hit the four-iron there was out of this world. It means the world. This is a tournament I wanted to win growing up, arguably more than any of the majors before I understood about the game. To win it twice means the world. To go out today and go toe-to-toe with Scottie and get over the line there on the 73rd is special," said Fitzpatrick after the win on a course where he came for vacation with family in childhood.

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