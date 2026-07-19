/IRGC claims two ships were involved in an 'accident' after Strait of Hormuz 'violation'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have said that two ships were involved in an “accident" after attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz following an ”unsafe route". The Iranian state-affiliated media Tasnim News Agency reported that the two ships were forced to stop while two others abandoned navigation and diverted their route away.

The IRGC reported that the four "violating vessels," backed by the “American terrorists” switched off their navigation systems and ignored repeated warnings issued by the IRGC Navy's Strait of Hormuz Control Base as they tried to pass through the halt. They were brought to a halt following an incident. However, it did not mention any details of the incident or identify the ships.

The IRGC said that it maintains complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and that only passage authorised by the Iranian authorities is a safe shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz. It reiterated that "not a single drop of oil, gas, or chemical fertiliser" will pass without prior authorisation and coordination with Iran. It also announced that vehicles influenced by “American propaganda” will certainly be involved in the incidents.

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The US had dramatically intensified its military campaign against Iran, with Saturday marking the eighth consecutive night of US attacks on Iran since the conflict between the two countries was renewed this month, eroding fragile ceasefire negotiations brokered by Islamabad.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” said CENTCOM. The latest wave of military action targets the military installation in the southern shipping corridors and the northern Kurdish borders. The rationale behind the attack in the southern corridor seems to reduce IRGC offensive capacity in the southern shipping corridor, while the attack on the northern Kurdish border appears like an attempt to lay the groundwork for an invasion via Iraq.