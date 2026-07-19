/Russia bombards Kyiv with 40+ missiles as Ukraine strikes Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea

Russia launched one of the most devastating overnight attacks on Ukraine on Saturday. The overnight barrage targeting Ukraine's capital was the third major attack in the last 35 days. Ukrainian officials said one person has been killed and around 16 others were injured, as reported by Reuters. Russia bombarded Ukraine's capital with around 41 strikes in different locations before dawn on Sunday.

“The enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types – most of them against the capital – and 120 attack drones,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 18 of the 41 missiles. It also added that It added that 108 out of roughly 120 drones had also been downed. Residential buildings, warehouses, a supermarket and a dormitory were among the structures damaged in the attack, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, adding that three people were in serious condition.

The attack comes amid Ukraine's own expanded attack on Russia. Over the weekend, Kyiv targeted two warehouses belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries. Russian authorities said that the attack killed at least eight people and injured 62 others.

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“We continue to respond to Russian strikes in a fully justified and accurate manner. Today, Ukraine’s long-range sanctions reached designated targets that support and finance Russia’s aggression. SSU units struck three oil depots in the Stavropol region at once, while units of our Armed Forces hit another fuel facility in the same region. Direct hits were recorded on three Russian shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea,” said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, July 19.

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Ukraine has recently reached an agreement with Washington, which allowed it to produce the Patriot interceptors within Ukraine amid a dwindling stock of US-made missile defence systems. This is likely to significantly increase Ukraine's defence capability from Russian missile and drone attacks. "Protection ​against ballistic missiles is our constant and top priority right now," Zelenskiy said on X on Sunday. "Interceptors are needed ​every day."

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the “massive” overnight strikes on “defence industry facilities and logistics centres in the city of Kyiv.” Following the bombardment, the Russian Defence Ministry posted a short, defiant message on its official Telegram channel stating: “We're loaded and carrying on.”