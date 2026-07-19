/All-party meeting: Opposition walks out as DMK signals support for NDA's Delimitation Bill

The Central Government convened the All-Party Meeting on July 19 ahead of the monsoon session in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, suggesting that the government wants a structured and constructive debate on all key issues.

Opposition stages a walkout

Opposition parties marked the session by staging a symbolic walkout after the Lok Sabha Speaker approved a separate seating arrangement for the 20 rebel TMC MPs, who have formed the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI), despite their disqualification petitions remaining pending before the Speaker.

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"All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI, which is a parking place for 20 so-called 'rebel' TMC MPs, when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker," said Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the merger had not been approved by the speaker. She said that the strength of TMC in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members. These so-called rebel 20 MPs have not had their merger approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st Amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc. "So on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs, and how are they attending this meeting?" said Mahua Moitra

DMK to extend support to NDA's Delimitation Bill

Months ago, DMK President MK Stalin publicly burnt a representative copy of the Delimitation Bill on April 16, 2026, during a high-profile demonstration in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. Since then, DMK has significantly softened its stance on the Delimitation Bill. This pivot is due to the DMK's exit from the INDIA bloc following Congress's formation of the Tamil Nadu government with TVK. Reports indicate that DMK organisational leadership hinted they would likely consider it if the bill mentions a 50 per cent increase in seats for all regions. The 22 MPs of DMK will significantly alter the numerical disadvantage of NDA, which sits at 319 now. Meanwhile, the Congress party has dismissed widespread claims of definitive DMK support as "bogus" and planted, maintaining that opposition groups are still in contact to challenge the bill.