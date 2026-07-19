Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /8 killed, 12 injured in Nagaland landslides as heavy rain batters Mon district

8 killed, 12 injured in Nagaland landslides as heavy rain batters Mon district

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 19:54 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 19:54 IST
8 killed, 12 injured in Nagaland landslides as heavy rain batters Mon district

Rescue worker search for surviovors after a landslide in England Photograph: (ANI/ DIPR)

Story highlights

Eight people were killed and 12 were injured in landslides triggered by heavy rain in Nagaland's Mon district. Rescue operations continue as IMD warns of more rainfall.

Massive landslides have claimed at least lives and injured 12 across multiple locations in Nagaland's Mon district. Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, said that four bodies have been recovered, while four remain buried under the debris. The landslide incidents were triggered following incessant and heavy rain since 1 am, and continued overnight.

"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak told ANI over a phone call.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The severe rainfall has also damaged several houses. BJP Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, in a post on X, said that said continuous landslides have disrupted rescue operations. She said that road clearance work is being carried out, urged residents to move to safer areas, warning that heavy rainfall is expected to continue. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed deep regret over the tragedy as state authorities coordinate immediate relief measures.

The IMD have announced that heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Northeast India, over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. It advised people residing in vulnerable areas to exercise caution.

Related Stories

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics