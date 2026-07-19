/8 killed, 12 injured in Nagaland landslides as heavy rain batters Mon district

Massive landslides have claimed at least lives and injured 12 across multiple locations in Nagaland's Mon district. Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, said that four bodies have been recovered, while four remain buried under the debris. The landslide incidents were triggered following incessant and heavy rain since 1 am, and continued overnight.

"Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak told ANI over a phone call.

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The severe rainfall has also damaged several houses. BJP Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, in a post on X, said that said continuous landslides have disrupted rescue operations. She said that road clearance work is being carried out, urged residents to move to safer areas, warning that heavy rainfall is expected to continue. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed deep regret over the tragedy as state authorities coordinate immediate relief measures.

The IMD have announced that heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Northeast India, over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. It advised people residing in vulnerable areas to exercise caution.