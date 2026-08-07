/Korea Masters 2026: Ashmita Chaliha, Rakshitha Sree advance to semifinals

India’s Ashmita Chaliha and Rakshitha Ramraj will meet in the women’s singles semifinals of the USD 250,000 Korea Masters Super 300 after securing hard-fought quarterfinal wins on Friday (Aug 7). Ashmita produced the biggest upset of the tournament so far by defeating top seed and World No. 22 Hina Akechi of Japan 20-22, 21-15, 21-19 at the Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium. While, Rakshitha also made a strong comeback as she defeated third seed and fellow Indian Tanvi Sharma 18-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a battle that lasted more than an hour.

It was Rakshitha’s fourth victory over Tanvi, who won her first BWF title at the Taipei Open last week.

However, India’s Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy were knocked out of the tournament after losing 7-21, 8-21 to Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and Soh Wooi Yik.

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Ashmita vs Hina

Ashmita Chaliha overcame a tough challenge from Japan’s Hina Akechi to win a thrilling three-game quarterfinal. After losing the first game, Ashmita fought back strongly to force a decider and held her nerve in the final moments to seal the victory.

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Rakshitha vs Tanvi

Rakshitha started the first game strongly and built an 13-8 lead. Tanvi responded brilliantly, winning eight of the next nine points to turn the match around and move 16-14 ahead. The third seed then held her advantage to take the opening game.

Rakshitha fought hard in the second game, holding a narrow advantage before sealing it after Tanvi’s return went wide to take the match into a decider.