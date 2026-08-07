/Real Madrid secure Vinicius Jr with contract extension until 2032

Real Madrid have confirmed that star forward Vinicius Jr. has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2032, ending speculation over his future. The announcement also puts an end to rumours linking the Brazilian with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal. In a statement, the club said, "Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032."

Vinicius joined Real Madrid in Jul 2018 as an 18-year-old and has since become one of the club's key players. Across eight seasons, he has made 375 appearances, scored 128 goals and helped the club win 14 trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

The Brazilian also scored in both Champions League finals that Real Madrid won in 2022 and 2024, playing a major role in the club's recent success.

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His performances have earned him several individual honours, including the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2024, the Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, the Champions League Player of the Season 2023-24, the Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022 and the Champions League Best Young Player award for 2021-22.

Vinicius has also been named in the FIFA World XI (2024), the FIFA FIFPro World11 (2023 and 2024) and the Champions League Team of the Season in three consecutive campaigns from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The club concluded its statement by describing the 26-year-old as "one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history".