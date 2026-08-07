/Delhi rains: IMD issues Red alert as heavy showers trigger waterlogging, traffic chaos and flight disruptions

Heavy rainfall battered the national capital on Friday (August 7), leading to widespread waterlogging, severe traffic congestion and disruptions to flight operations. In response to the deteriorating weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is expected across many parts of the city, while isolated areas are likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours.

The downpour resulted in major traffic snarls across several key roads, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh. Traffic movement was also heavily affected in East Delhi, particularly along GT Road, GTB Enclave and Dilshad Garden. Residents also reported significant waterlogging in areas such as Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Sainik Farms and stretches of Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Rainfall data released by the IMD showed that Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall until 8:30 am on Friday. Lodhi Road received 60.4 mm, Ridge recorded 57 mm, Ayanagar received 26.2 mm and Palam logged 16.9 mm. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Delhi until August 10.

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Airline carriers issue advisory for passengers

The adverse weather also impacted flight schedules, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories for passengers. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi flight operations are impacted," adding Indigo, "We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience."

It added, “If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd or app before leaving for the airport. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport.” Both the airlines have issued advisories on August 6. Air India said, "Adverse weather conditions and airport congestion are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi," adding, "To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status at the following link before heading to the airport: https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html."